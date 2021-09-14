Residents in Edna will lose power Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning as linemen repair a substation, according to an American Electric Power news release.
Weather permitting, the outage is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and last until 2 a.m. on Thursday.
The news release reminds customers to keep sensitive electronic equipment plugged into surge protection devices.
Customers with further questions are asked to call the electrical company's customer operations center at 1-877-373-4858.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.