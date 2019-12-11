Authorities have identified a fugitive suspect they say fatally shot an Edna man in early November.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for Justin David Lopez, 39, charging him with murder, according to a Victoria Police Department post on Facebook.
Although Edna police announced as early as a day after the shooting that they had identified a suspect, they had not publicly named that person until Tuesday night.
"If you have any information on the whereabouts of Justin Lopez, please call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 572-4200," the post states. "All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or indictment, you could earn a cash reward."
Lopez is an resident of Edna, according to driver's license records.
He is accused of fatally shooting Isaac Ybarra, a 34-year-old Edna man who was found dead after midnight Nov. 5 outside a home in the 500 block of Ward Street.
Edna police previously said the shooting was preceded by a dispute between two families.
Lopez has convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as resisting arrest, search or transport.
In 1997, he received a deferred adjudication probation sentence for arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.