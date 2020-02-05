To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Jackson County Commissioner Precinct 3. The winner will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Johnny E. Belicek
Age: 64
City of residence: Edna
Occupation: Incumbent county commissioner, Precinct 3
Education: Edna High School; Pasadena Welding School; V.G. Young Commissioner's Academy; continuing education for commissioners each year
Community Involvement: Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission board, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce ex-officio member, the LNRA Grant Board
Family: Blessed with two children and four grandchildren and one on the way
Contact: 361-782-1206
Why do you want to be county commissioner?
I keep the taxpayers in mind in every decision I make, and I know money doesn't grow on trees. I believe tax abatements should be used strategically to bring industry and jobs to our county, not as handouts to corporations. We await funding from a grant to rebuild County Road 311 and streets in Vanderbilt, and to improve drainage in Vanderbilt and on County Road 307. I hope to know in 60 days so we can get to work on those road projects. I've also been awarded a grant by Texas Department of Transportation to replace the bridge on County Road 306. With limited funds in our budget, I'm constantly looking for grants.
Rodney Fowler
Age: 54
City of residence: Edna
Occupation: Owner of Fowler Plumbing
Education: 1984 Edna High School graduate
Community Involvement: St. Agnes Catholic Church member and fundraiser; officer for Knights of Columbus Council 3421 Edna and Knights of Columbus 4th degree Assembly 3689 Port Lavaca; past Knights of Columbus District Deputy for Port Lavaca, Inez, Ganado and Edna; member several Jackson County Youth Fair Board committees; Jackson County Go Texan committee; former Edna Little League coach and official; local and district All Stars official, member of Texas Association of Sports Officials; UIL official for girls' softball district and playoff games
Family: Wife, Linda Fowler; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathon and Aleacia Fowler; daughter and son-in-law, Meghan and Austin Anders; Colton Fowler; and three grandchildren
Contact: 361-782-6291 or rdnfowl@aol.com
Why do you want to be county commissioner?
I love my county. I will work with the drainage district and landowners to keep water off the roads to improve their longevity. As a business owner, I learn new laws that are passed and signed by our governor every year, new laws from the Railroad Commission, and new codes that are passed and amended in local cities throughout Texas. I am ready to work hand-in-hand with our city and drainage district to clean up the precinct. I look forward to working on the budget. We all have budgets and have to make them work. I am eager to serve Precinct 3 as your next county commissioner.
Glenn Martin
Age: 70
City of residence: Edna
Occupation: Retired co-owner of oilfield supply company, Precinct 1 employee for more than three years
Education: Attended college for two years, joined the U.S. Army Reserves
Community Involvement: Member of United Methodist Church in Edna, past member of Edna ISD board, appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry to LNRA board of directors, NRA member
Family: Barbara, wife; Matt Martin, son; Shelley Marek, daughter; five grandchildren
Contact: 361-782-1286
Why do you want to be county commissioner?
I have always been interested in county government. With my experience working in the oilfield supply business for over 30 years, as a store manager for two different companies prior to that, and my experience on organization boards, I would be an asset to the commissioner’s court. I will bring an understanding to business and budget problems that arise. I talk to a lot of people, and by doing that, I am more aware of the problems and issues than those who are not visible in the community. Everyone’s votes and consideration are very important, and I appreciate every vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.