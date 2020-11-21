Brackenridge Recreational Complex will host the South Texas Longhorn Association's Winter Festival Show this holiday season.
The show is Dec. 11 - 13.
The event will feature a silent auction, cookie contest and an ugly sweater contest the second day of the festival, according to its website.
The first day is dedicated to check-ins and day three will feature Cowboy Church and an open halter and mini longhorn show.
The annual winter carnival and snow day event was canceled because of ongoing health concerns, marketing coordinator Bridget Schmidt said. The event typically takes place in January.
"We decided to cancel due to COVID-19," she said.
Its annual Texana Chili Spill & Veterans Dinner, which typically happens in November, was postponed to a later date, as well.
The Brackenridge Recreation Complex is open for campers, according to its COVID-19 information page.
Both park offices are open to the public with social distancing, limited capacity and a facial covering requirement. The Brackenridge Park office is limited to no more than five people at a time.
Guests may continue to make reservations by phone or online. Campers will be checked in over the phone.
