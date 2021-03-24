Jackson County Crash

On Wednesday about 4:40 a.m., the driver of a cement mixer truck was traveling north on U.S. 59 when the vehicle swerved into the center median, struck a guardrail and vaulted an embankment near the Lavaca River, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of a cement mixer truck was killed when the vehicle drove off an embankment between two bridges on U.S. 59 near Edna, authorities said Wednesday.

About 4:40 a.m., the driver was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle swerved into the center median, struck a guardrail and vaulted an embankment near the Lavaca River, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

After going airborne, the truck's front bumper crashed into the ground. The truck then overturned several times before coming to rest on its roof and catching fire, San Miguel said.

The driver, Joseph Smith, 29, of Hardwood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:09 a.m. by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cyndi Poulton. Smith was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Northbound traffic was diverted to an alternative route until about 1 p.m. while the scene was investigated and cleared of debris and the cement mixer. 

The cause of the crash was not determined Wednesday and is under investigation, San Miguel said.

Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate.

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native who has a passion for storytelling. Having graduated from Texas State University in May 2020, I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

