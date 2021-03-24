The driver of a cement mixer truck was killed when the vehicle drove off an embankment between two bridges on U.S. 59 near Edna, authorities said Wednesday.
About 4:40 a.m., the driver was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle swerved into the center median, struck a guardrail and vaulted an embankment near the Lavaca River, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
After going airborne, the truck's front bumper crashed into the ground. The truck then overturned several times before coming to rest on its roof and catching fire, San Miguel said.
The driver, Joseph Smith, 29, of Hardwood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:09 a.m. by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cyndi Poulton. Smith was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Northbound traffic was diverted to an alternative route until about 1 p.m. while the scene was investigated and cleared of debris and the cement mixer.
The cause of the crash was not determined Wednesday and is under investigation, San Miguel said.
