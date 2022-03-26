The City of Edna Clean Up will begin Wednesday, at 404 N. Kleas St. This clean up event is for Edna residents only, and must show ID. No contractors.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Items being accepted include passenger tires only (no rims), furniture, mattresses, bags of leaves, carpet, appliances, outdoor toys, car batteries, household items, plumbing fixtures, metal, wood, and fiberglass insulation.
Items not accepted include 18-wheeler tires, tractor tires, televisions, smoke alarms/detectors, hazardous chemicals, large pieces of concrete, limbs, dirt, household trash.
For more information call 361-782-3122.
