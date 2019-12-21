Clinton Eugene Shefcik, 62, of Cordele, near Edna, is a retired farmer running for county commissioner Precinct 1 because he believes Jackson County needs better leadership.
His opponent in the primary election is incumbent Wayne Hunt.
“We lost our Walmart already, and we need to find some way to promote business – to get them interested in coming into Jackson County,” Shefcik said. “We have good locations in our precinct right off Highway 59 and State Highway 111, and we need to promote more and better businesses to bring more income into the county. There is so much traffic, and we have Lake Texana. We have the opportunity with the people coming through – we’re not like a ghost town. There is no reason why we shouldn’t be able to bring in or at least promote new business with the local people. We need to have incentives.”
Shefcik ran against Hunt in the 2016 election, and the race resulted in a runoff.
Shefcik farmed corn and cotton before retiring this year and worked for Precinct 1 for five years as an equipment operator doing road maintenance while farming. He has served on several state committees for the Texas Farm Bureau since 1995. He currently is vice president of the Jackson County Farm Bureau. He has been involved with the local bureau since the 1980s and served as president in the past.
He has served on the extension office’s Jackson County Fields and Crops Committee since 1975 and as chairman of that committee for the past decade. Also, he was voted the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s Farmer of the Year in 2006.
“I would try to get more suitable roads; they need to be better maintained,” Shefcik said. “Roads and bridges could use better repair work, and we need to get prepared for I-69 coming through because it’s going to change traffic on county and state roads.”
Shefcik can be reached at 361-782-1258 or clintonshefcik@live.com with questions or comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.