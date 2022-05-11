Immigrants told authorities they thought they were going to die while riding in a tractor-trailer found near Ganado last week, according to court documents accusing the driver of human smuggling.

"It was hot like fire. We couldn't breathe. We were all going to die," said Ruben Oriana-Munroy, of Guatemala, in the federal court documents.

"Before the trailer door was finally opened, (Leyda Roxana Berdua-Agustin, also of Guatemala) had begun choking and felt as if she was dying," according to the court documents.

Codi Denise Hartman, who has a driver's license listed in Nixon, is accused of knowingly transporting immigrants in the back of a tractor-trailer that was found by a state trooper along the side of U.S. 59 about 2 miles northeast of Ganado on May 6.

According to court documents filed on May 8 accusing Hartman of a federal crime, the immigrants said they endured severe heat, low oxygen and dehydration in the back of the stifling tractor-trailer, in which the air-conditioning was broken.

About 7 a.m. May 6, Trooper Josue Alvarez stopped to assist the stopped tractor-trailer and found the trailer's door slightly ajar. According to the immigrants' statements included in court documents, the trailer was opened only once before being discovered by Alvarez.

When people inside began banging on the doors and walls, Alvarez opened the trailer, and all but about 12 of the immigrants ran in different directions.

As of Tuesday, 69 immigrants had been found, but authorities estimated there were between 70-100.

When asked about the cargo, Hartman told authorities she had never opened the trailer and thought she was carrying energy drinks.

During an interview with authorities, Hartman told investigators she was to be paid $800 to drive the tractor-trailer to Houston. She also said she had been coerced into the job.

But in a voice message found on Hartman's phone, she was heard saying, "The door was not locked. They would not let me lock it, so I just started driving."

A separate message found on Hartman's phone sent to her said, "Look, I'm sorry to bother you a lot but at the next truck stop I need u to stop and back the truck in where no one will see u n open the truck n check on the people make sure there good but check with your own eyes ... But please check on them make sure they breathing."

Immigrants interviewed in the court documents said they had entered the U.S. by crossing the Rio Grande River. The immigrants whose statements were included in court documents were from Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico and Honduras.

After moving between stash houses, their phones were taken away from them, and they were loaded into the tractor-trailer about midnight.

Hartman said she picked up the tractor-trailer at Love's Gas Station in Donna, according to documents.

One woman said the trailer was hot when they entered and never had gotten cool. She added no water was offered to them.

Another immigrant said she and others began eating spoiled tomatoes in the trailer in an attempt to gain some moisture.

Another immigrant said after he exited the opened trailer, he fell to his knees because he could not support himself.

All of the immigrants included in the court documents said they were fearful of dying from the extreme conditions.

"Oriana-Munroy stated that he was grateful to law enforcement for saving them because he thought he knew he was about to die," according to court documents.