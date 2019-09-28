Tuesday
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Business to Business Lunch
- Chamber Annex
- 317 W. Main St. in Edna
- 12 p.m.
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will have a Business to Business Lunch, “Solar Power,” at noon at the Chamber Annex, 317 W. Main St., in Edna. Representatives with Savionn Solar Project will give a presentation and answer questions. Lunch is sponsored by Inteplast Group. RSVP to the Chamber office at 361-782-7146.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.