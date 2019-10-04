Amber Sorensen’s attorney attacked arguments laid out by prosecutors and their witnesses Friday morning with testimony from family members.
Sorensen’s father Robert Durham took the stand to tell jurors that he had seen bruises on her arm during a family outing in which Sorensen was wearing a swimsuit.
When asked, she said the bruises were from exercise, he said.j
“I ran it through my mind what kind of exercise it could it have been,” he said.
That testimony came after prosecutors concluded their questioning of Texas Ranger Drew Pilkington and rested their case.
Friday marked the 10th day of trial and eighth day of testimony.
Sorensen, a 37-year-old Edna mother, is charged with murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter.
She is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend, 33-year-old Jarrett Parker, in the master bedroom of their Edna home on Feb. 7, 2017. Sorensen told investigators that she had acted in self-defense after Parker assaulted her and threatened her life.
Thursday, District Judge Bobby Bell allowed Sorensen’s attorney Stephen Cihal to call another witness, Sorensen’s cousin, out of order in the interest of expediency.
Sorensen’s first cousin Lee Hasdorf told jurors that he too had seen bruises on Sorensen’s upper arm during two family occasions in 2016. She also told him the bruises were from exercise.
Neither man pressed Sorensen on that answer.
Earlier Friday morning, Cihal questioned Pilkington about forensic testing that he said demonstrated Parker was likely doing sit-ups when he was shot.
Through other questions to Pilkington, Cihal pointed out that exercise equipment that could be used for sit-ups were present in their home. Pilkington said he could not guess as to why Parker would have exercised on the floor.
And an Edna police report showed that Parker had gone to the gym about four hours earlier.
“I don’t know his routine,” Pilkington said.
Testimony will continue at 1 p.m.
