As a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division, C.D. "Tex" Williamson landed behind enemy lines on D-Day and hid among hedgerows as he snuck back to the front.
Today, an American flag stands in Memory Gardens Cemetery to honor Williamson, one of 186 flags waving in front of the Edna cemetery this year.
The cemetery sells flags annually as a fundraiser to honor veterans during Memorial Day. Anyone can buy a flag, regardless of whether they have a loved one buried in the cemetery.
The tradition began with 30 flags in 2015 and has grown since.
Williamson's daughter, Roxanne Williamson Bird, typically places little flags reading "101st Airborne" on her father's grave, which is located at Memory Gardens. But this year, she decided to do a little something extra to honor him.
"This was a step up from that," Bird said.
Her father also jumped in Holland, where his knee became injured by shrapnel. He returned for the end of the Battle of the Bulge and was stationed in Salzburg, Austria, after the war. Williamson received a Purple Heart and at least one Bronze Star once he returned home.
Bird recently uncovered letters Williamson wrote to her grandfather during the war. He frequently mentioned his desire to return to Texas and help tend to the family's cattle, Bird said.
"He told his dad, 'I'm going to be home, dad,'" she said.
Once he came back from the war, Williamson worked for Exxon for 37 years, first as an electrician and then as a field supervisor for an area that included the King Ranch. But he long desired to move back out to the country, Bird said, and their family eventually relocated to Jackson County near Morales.
Some of Bird's great uncles are also honored with flags at the cemetery.
"He was a great dad," Bird said of Williamson. "When I can get a chance to honor him, I try to."
