Edna Christian Academy will host registration for the 2022-23 school year from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. ECA students will begin the school year in expanded, remodeled learning centers.
ECA’s self-instructional, individually prescribed program provides children in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 with back-to-basics education in a Christian atmosphere. The private school teaches Biblical morals and ethics, offering a consistent one-on-one teacher/pupil ratio in a high-tech environment.
ECA is the only school in Jackson County that is fully accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancEd), meaning the school adheres to Cognia’s education standards and uses them as a tool for ongoing self-assessment.
A diagnostic testing fee of $75 is due at registration for all new students. Diagnostic testing for new students will be scheduled on July 25 and July 26, and the first month’s tuition is due at that time.
Students who attend ECA are required to wear uniforms, which are also ordered during registration.
ECA, a ministry of the Pentecostal Church of Edna, is located in Building A at 807 Apollo Drive. For more information, please visit www.EdnaChristianAcademy.org or contact Christie Clark at 361-308-0645.
