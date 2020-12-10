Shiloh Baptist Church in Edna is hosting the first ever "Heart of the Community," a gasoline giveaway event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Conner's Corner Grocery, 102 E. Houston Highway, Edna.
Drivers who attend the giveaway event will receive $10 in gasoline, pizza from Pizza Hut, an H-E-B gift card and can enjoy entertainment from Gospel DJ Terrence Coulter. Shiloh pastor Garry Roberts said he wants the event to bring all walks of life together. About $2,000 worth of gasoline will be donated by Conner's.
"We're a small church with a big heart," he said. "Our nation is so divided politically, as well as racially, we wanted to do something to bring the community together and to serve people and sow seeds of hope and joy in our community during this pandemic."
Roberts said drivers will pull up to the pump, remain in their vehicle as volunteers pump gas and clean their windshield, and then be offered pizza and a gift card as they pull away from the pump.
Edna mayor Lance Smiga and various first responders are also expected to attend.
