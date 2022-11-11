For years Edna has celebrated the start of the holiday season with its annual Lighted Christmas Parade with the goal of bringing the community and families together.
This year, the festivities return at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 starting at the intersection Ash and Allen streets.
This year’s parade is called “Miracle on Main.” It will feature floats, antique cars, fire trucks, school bands and athletic teams, ATVs and bicycles all lit up to greet the holiday season, said Becky Miska, City of Edna secretary. For the children, Santa will ride in a refurbished antique fire truck.
“You never know what you’re gonna see,” Miska said.
Each year, many of the participating organizations go the extra mile with their floats. For example, on year, the Jackson County Community Hospital’s float featured the Grinch and a big sleeping dog, she said.
Guest speakers will welcome the crowd at the parade. Restaurants, shops and food trucks will also be open for the parade.
People come from as far as San Antonio to see the lighted parade,
Over the years there have been a few cool moments that made the experience one of a kind, she said.
One year, there was concern about the weather possibly knocking out the power. Sure enough, just as the parade was about to start, the city’s power went out, leaving only the lights from the parade to light the way. Miska said.
“People actually thought that we should turn off the electricity for the parade and they were so excited, but it was like, ‘Nope,’” Miska said.
However, what makes the Edna Lighted Parade special goes beyond the extravagant lights is the feel of community the event brings every year, she said.
“There is nothing like having a small town where people get together to enjoy seeing their kids, their grandkids or nieces or nephews perform,” she said. “We’re all big kids here ourselves. It’s not just about Santa. It’s about the reason for the holiday, which is family.”