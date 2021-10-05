An Edna man was charged with murder after a woman was found dead Monday evening, police said.
Edna police arrested Augustine Tristan, 36, and booked him into the Jackson County Jail Tuesday morning, according to jail officials.
Edna Police Chief Rick Boone could not be reached Tuesday afternoon. It is not clear what time Tristan was arrested.
On Monday at 10:43 p.m., police were sent to a disturbance call at an Edna residence at 407 N. Pumphrey St., according to a statement Boone provided the Jackson County Herald-Tribune.
Police discovered an unresponsive 48-year-old woman lying in the front yard. The woman, who is not identified in the statement, was pronounced dead from her injuries. Indications of blunt force trauma were found, according to the statement.
Tristan was identified as the woman’s estranged boyfriend, and he became a suspect in the investigation, according to the statement. Police traveled to Tristan’s location, which is not included in the statement, and called SWAT members from Victoria to assist with the arrest.
Sheriff Andy “AJ” Louderback said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to aid in the arrest of Tristan. He also said Edna police are the lead agency in the case.
The Texas Rangers are assisting Edna police in the investigation.
Tristan was arrested and charged with murder, a first-degree felony punishable by 5 — 99 years in prison, according to jail officials. His bond is set at $500,000.
In 2009, Ganado police arrested and charged Tristan with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records. He was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation.
In 2020, Ganado police arrested and charged him with assault causing bodily injury, according to court records.
In May, Ganado police arrested him on suspicion of interfering with an emergency request for assistance, accord to court records. Tristan pleaded guilty to that charge in July.
He also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in 2008 and 2012, according to court records.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.