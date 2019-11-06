Edna police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man who was found fatally shot Tuesday morning after a dispute between two families.
Isaac Ybarra was found by police with a single gunshot wound to his head in front of a home in the 500 block of Ward Street, according to an Edna Police Department news release.
Police have identified a person of interest and are seeking the man for questioning.
About 12:45 a.m., police officers were in the center of town when they heard a single gunshot.
"Shortly afterward, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received multiple 911 calls from persons reporting that a man had been shot," the release states.
Ybarra was then transported to Jackson County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Cyndi Poulton.
Police investigators have learned that Ybarra and at least three family members may have gone to a Ward Street home in response to a minor conflict that occurred at a local convenience store.
The conflict was between members of Ybarra's family and the Ward Street homeowner's family.
"Members of both families told police they knew about the meeting but didn’t anticipate gun violence," the release states.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Texas Ranger John Lingle and District Attorney Pam Guenther are assisting Edna police investigators.
