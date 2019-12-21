Republican Glenn Martin, 70, of Edna, is running for County Commissioner Precinct 3 because he has always been interested in the work conducted by the commission.
His opponents in the primary election are incumbent Johnny E. Belicek and Rodney Fowler.
For three years, Martin has worked for Precinct 1 doing maintenance work, including shredding and road repairs. Prior to that, he was part owner of an oil field supply company for more than 30 years before selling the business. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Gov. Rick Perry appointed Martin to the Lavaca Navidad River Authority board of directors, on which he served for seven years. He also contributed to various river authority committees during that time.
“I feel with my business experience and knowledge, I’m well qualified,” Martin said. “And I have good experience working for Precinct 1.”
With the exception of a few years, Martin has lived in Jackson County all of his life. He has been a member of First United Methodist Church in Edna for more than 40 years and has been married to his wife, Barbara Martin, for 48 years, according to an email.
“I want to improve the roads in Precinct 3 and the communication with the public there,” Martin said. “I think there is some complacency, and I would like to bring new blood to the commissioners court.”
Martin said he also wants to bring new industry to the area and believes his experience working with people will help him do that.
“I consider myself a problem-solver,” he said. “I’m able to work with people, get along well with them and get problems solved.”
Martin can be reached at 361-782-1286 with questions and comments.
