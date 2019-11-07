Family members of a slain Edna man are asking for help in paying for the costs of his funeral.
"We are coping with everything. It's still unreal," said Warren Hernandez, who is the younger brother of Isaac Ybarra.
Ybarra, 34, of Edna, was shot and killed Tuesday morning after he and his family members visited an Edna home, according to an Edna police news release.
Ybarra and his family had visited the home because of a conflict with the family living there, according to the news release.
Thursday, Edna Police Chief Clinton Wooldridge said he could not provide any updates about the investigation.
The day prior, he said officers were seeking but had not located a suspect in Ybarra's killing.
"We are praying for justice," Hernandez said.
To offset the costs for his burial, Ybarra's family has scheduled two bake sales and established a Gofundme.com fundraiser.
As of Thursday evening, the account had raised several hundred dollars.
"My condolences. I’m truly saddened by what happened. I’ll be praying for the family," read a post by one contributor.
His family is also selling $20 raffle tickets for several gift baskets featuring a variety of items including Yeti products, gift cards, bath supplies, snacks, clothing, beauty products and others.
Tickets can be purchased from Brook Trevino, Ybarra's cousin. She will sell tickets at two weekend bake sales.
Saturday, loved ones will host a bake sale from 11 a.m. until supplies run out at 302 E. Main St. in Edna.
Sunday, a bake sale will be hosted from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at La Cabana restaurant, 2013 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.