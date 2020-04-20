A fifth Jackson County resident tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday.
The patient is a man in his 20s who was isolating at home as of Monday. The previous four patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
The Department of State Health Services is conducting an epidemiological investigation, according to a county news release. All other tests from over the weekend have come back negative.
“I am not discouraged with this new case,” Jackson County Judge Jill Sklar said in the release. “Jackson County has done a really good job of keeping our positive case count at a minimum.”
