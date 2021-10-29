A storage garage at an Edna residence near a hospital was destroyed in a fire Friday morning.
The storage garage was close to the Jackson County Hospital District campus, which also houses the county's emergency medical services station. However, hospital leaders said in a statement there was no damage and services would not be impacted as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported, said Fire Chief Kurt Janica, Jackson County Emergency Services Services District 3.
At 8:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 1000 block of South Wells Street for the fire, Janica said.
At the time of the fire, many of the firefighters were at Edna Elementary School, 400 Apollo Drive, in southwestern Edna, giving a presentation to students about fire prevention, Janica said.
They arrived at the scene at 8:39 a.m. after leaving the school. At that time, the one-story storage garage was fully engulfed in flames, Janica said.
Firefighters got the fire under control about 9 a.m., then extinguished it soon after. They left the scene at about 11 a.m., Janica said.
Lance Smiga, the chief executive officer for the hospital district, said no hospital assets or property were damaged and the facility's services were unaffected, according to a news release posted to the district's Facebook page.
Janica deferred questions about the cause of the fire and the status of the investigation to Edna Police Chief Rick Boone, who could not immediately be reached for comment.
In June, not far from the Friday morning fire, a Jackson County Hospital District warehouse was destroyed after catching fire. The warehouse stored business and medical records, equipment and supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.