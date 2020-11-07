Dillon Meek, former resident of Inez and Edna, was elected mayor of Waco on Tuesday.
Meek, 35, served on the Waco City Council from May 2015 to July. His former district represents parts of downtown and Central Waco, according to a biography from the city of Waco.
The election was originally scheduled for May, but was postponed because of the pandemic.
Meek, a 2003 graduate of Industrial High School, is a 2007 graduate of Baylor University and a 2010 graduate of Baylor Law School.
He worked for Haley & Olson law firm and Rydell Holdings before moving to his current position of general counsel to First Title Company in Waco, according to information from his mother Libby Meek.
He was named Waco Today’s Person in 2016 and named Young Lawyer of the Year in 2019 by Baylor Law School.
He is the son of David and Libby Meek, of Edna. He is married to Lindsey Meek and they have two children, Mabry, 3, and Davis, 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.