A Ganado boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash near an intersection in town Tuesday night.
At 8:16 p.m., authorities were notified of the fatal crash on East York Street near the intersection with Brown Street, said Ganado Police Chief David Merritt.
At the intersection, a Toyota Highlander carrying the boy that was driven by his grandmother collided with a Dodge Ram pickup.
Merritt added everyone involved appeared to have been wearing seat belts at the time.
LaMarquis Lee was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Jackson County Justice of the Peace Darren Stancik. No one else was reported injured.
Stancik has requested an autopsy.
Merritt declined to release the names of those involved, his estimation of how the crash occurred and other details, saying the crash was under investigation.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials are assisting Ganado officers in that investigation.
Merritt was also unsure about the age of the child killed, but said the boy was 12 or 13.
The speed limit on York Street near the crash is 50 mph, and weather conditions at the time were clear, he said.
No one involved in the crash has been arrested or ticketed.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families," Merritt said. "We have a strong community, and there are people to help in the grieving process."
Merritt said Ganado Independent School District officials sent notifications to parents and students notifying them of the death of the boy, who was a student.
Superintendent John Hardwick said students learned of the boy's death at a morning meeting held inside a campus cafeteria.
That sad information, he said, was passed on with candidness but also sensitivity.
The boy, he said, was a sixth grader. Hardwick described the district he oversees as small,intimate and one in which "everybody knows everybody."
"We communicated with all staff and let them know to be prepared this morning," he said.
About 675 students are enrolled in the district which teaches kindergarten through 12th grade.
Although classes continued Wednesday, staff and faculty were advised to be ready to help students through their grief.
Considering the district's small size, many staff members undoubtedly were grieving themselves, Hardwick said.
Some students, he said, took the day off.
Throughout the day, counselors, some from nearby districts, will be available for consultation in a campus media center.
"You let them know there is support," he said. "It's going to affect different students differently."
