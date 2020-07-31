The Ganado Medical Clinic is partnering with El Campo Memorial Hospital effective Saturday, according to a news release from the hospital.
The clinic will remain at its current location, 204 S. 4th St., and hours will remain the same. Dr. Sam Williams will continue to provide services at the clinic along with Ron Kosanke, PA-C, Bruce Ramsey, PA-C and Sabrina Garrison, PA-C.
"Mid Coast Health System brings experience and innovative ideas in providing health care to the Ganado Community. Mid Coast Health System has proven to be progressive with expansion of healthcare services, bringing many years of medical staff experience," Williams said in a statement. "This affiliation will enhance what we’ve already been doing for many years here in Ganado."
The partnership will allow new services, including gynecology and cardiology, to be added to the Ganado clinic's offerings
Current patients will not see any changes in how they receive their health care, according to the release . The clinic will continue to accept new patients.
