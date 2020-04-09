Liam Espinosa puts an egg in a basket during a Easter egg hunt at Play Care Academy in Ganado. Director Renee McCarty decided this would be a good way to celebrate Easter while also getting the children outside. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, McCarty split the children into two groups: toddlers and Pre-K. Each group hunted in separate areas and didn't reuse eggs. McCarty and her staff try to teach the kids physical distancing, but it can be hard for them to understand, said McCarty. They taught them to sing 'Happy Birthday' or the 'ABCs' when washing their hands to make sure they are clean. "When we are at nap, one of them will get up to go potty and all of the sudden, you can hear them sing 'Happy Birthday' at the top of their lungs," McCarty said.
