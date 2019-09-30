Ganado school district officials put a sixth-grade teacher at Ganado Junior High on leave after allegations of inappropriate contact surfaced.
Ganado Superintendent John Hardwick Jr. said the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
Hardwick described the alleged incident as an inappropriate touch that took place in the classroom with a student. The superintendent’s office was made aware of the allegation Friday.
“You want to make sure you’re providing a quality, wholesome learning environment,” Hardwick said.
