To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Jackson County Commissioner Precinct 1. The winner will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Wayne Hunt
- 72
- Edna
- Incumbent county commissioner, Precinct 1
- Edna High School 1966; Sam Houston State University BS in agriculture science 1971; U.S. Army, County Judges and Commissioners Association advanced certification course; continuing education to stay abreast of laws and regulations
- Edna Chamber of Commerce board member for 10 years, Houston Livestock Show board member
- Mary Lou Hunt, wife; Stacy Mitchell, daughter; Kyle Hunt, son; Jennifer Bonnot, stepdaughter; Jonathan Anders, stepson
- 361-782-2804 work, 361-781-4960 cell
Why do you want to be county commissioner?
I am a Christian conservative, and I serve the residents of Precinct 1 and Jackson County as a whole to the best of my ability. I have projects, including work on roads and culverts, which I would like to see to completion. I have completed work on all of the main bridges in the precinct. All of the bridges that were wooden are now concrete. I have been doing the job for 15 years, and I would like to continue doing it. It’s my job, and I love my job. I like working for the people in my precinct.
Clinton Eugene Shefcik
- 62
- Cordele, near Edna
- Retired farmer
- Attended Victoria College
- Served on several Texas Farm Bureau committees that met with state and national elected officials on farm policy; Texas Farm Bureau voting delegate at the American Farm Bureau Convention; 2006 Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Farmer of the Year; current vice president and past president of the Jackson County Farm Bureau; Jackson County Fields and Crops Committee chairman; selected by district judge to preside over eminent domain land cases; Jackson County 100 Club member; Sheriffs’ Association of Texas member; Jackson County Youth Ag Day cofounder; St. Agnes Catholic Church member; team member for three ACTS retreats
- wife, Susie Shefcik; son, Tyler Shefcik; stepson, James Meador; stepdaughters, Aimee Sternadel and Danielle Fitzgerald
- 361-782-1258 or clintonshefcik@live.com
Why do you want to be county commissioner?
I feel I would make a strong leader, and we need that in Jackson County right now. I will be a strong voice in the commissioners court with an understanding of the budget and the agenda. Drainage makes a big difference in keeping good roads, and I will get the water off the roads. I will have an open-door policy, and we will work together to meet goals by listening, learning and achieving. My strong leadership with the Texas Farm Bureau and my five years of experience working for Precinct 1 make me well qualified for the position. It would be a pleasure to represent the people of Jackson County Precinct 1. I will do my best.
