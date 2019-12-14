Jackson County is now a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
The county commissioners passed a resolution Nov. 26 declaring the county as one of more than 20 that have approved an official resolution that supports the Second Amendment.
“It’s a resolution that says here in Jackson County, we support everyone’s Second Amendment right,” County Judge Jill Sklar said. “We want to make sure everyone knows that here in Jackson.”
The Second Amendment is part of the Bill of Rights, which comprises the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The amendment protects a U.S. citizen’s right to bear arms.
The possibility was presented to the commissioners by a concerned citizen and County Sheriff Andy Louderback.
The resolution does not change any laws, Sklar said.
“I was in support of it from the very beginning,” she said. “The Constitution is there, and it’s a very important document to live by. We want to do everything we can to protect it.”
Victoria County commissioners discussed the possibility of passing a similar resolution during their Dec. 2 special term meeting. The item was presented during the citizens’ communication portion of the meeting.
James Kurth, who is running for Victoria County commissioner, said the commissioners should look at passing an ordinance supporting the Second Amendment.
“(Resolutions) have a political statement, but they lack a little bit of teeth,” Kurth said.
The spirit of these resolutions is that Victoria County will not supersede federal and state laws that are already in place regarding Second Amendment regulations, Commissioner Clint Ives said during the meeting.
I suspect this will be used as a wedge issue. It's a nine binding resolution but it's all political.
