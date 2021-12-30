The second annual Operation Senior Citizen Blanket Drive donated more than 120 blankets and more to elderly residents in Jackson County in December, preparing them for the colder weeks ahead.
“Everyone pitched in, and it was a great success,” said organizer Pamela Davis Hughes, owner of The Hughes Group, an Edna-based insurance and consulting firm. “We are so thankful for everyone that donated.”
Hughes said she started the drive in late 2019 as an “act of love” for senior citizens during the holiday season.
“These folks are sometimes completely forgotten by their families and don’t get visitors for the holidays,” she said. “People always think of the children at Christmas, but we should think of our senior citizens, too.”
She said she was glad she did. Just months after the blankets were given out, Winter Storm Uri blanketed much of Texas in snow and halted water and electric services for many cities in the state.
After hearing stories about how thankful the senior residents were for the blankets during the storm, Hughes said she made plans to keep the drive going annually.
This month, the drive gathered blankets, quilts, beanies and stockings filled with everyday essentials for senior residents. A total of 122 blankets were given out, she said.
Hughes said she was thankful for all of the participants, who included the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, TISD, The Morales Store, Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, All About Flowers, City Edna of Municipal Court, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Eleanor Brackenridge Literary Club, Renee Dunagan, Brookshire Brothers’ Food Store, Sherry Janis Photography and her students.
“I am just happy knowing they will be able to snuggle up in their new blankets,” she said.
