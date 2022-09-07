Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture hosts Patriot Day 5K on Sept. 10

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture hosts Patriot Day 5K on Sept. 10

 Contributed photo

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host the Patriot Day 5K on Saturday, at Brackenridge Recreation Center, 891 Brackenridge Parkway in Edna.

Registration is $30 and begins at 8 a.m. Races start at 9 a.m. Firs t responders will receive a 50% discount with proper identification.

Call 361-782-7146 for details.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.