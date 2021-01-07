Applications are open for a $1,500 grant from the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture.
The grant is available to members of the chamber in good standing whose proposal will benefit Jackson County as a priority, according to the application, in order to promote growth and economic development in the county.
Application deadline is noon Jan. 29. No late applications will be accepted.
Additionally, the recipient must provide the total expected project budget, verification of matching funds and show pictures and recipients of the completed project six months, or no later than Aug. 31, after approval of matching grant funds are awarded.
Potential grant recipients are set to be notified Feb. 16 by a Chamber evaluation committee.
