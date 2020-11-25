The Jackson County extension office is hosting an educational event on Dec. 3 featuring seminars on invasive species management, herd health, pesticide laws and grass selection and management.
Five 50-minute classes will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an hour-long break at noon for lunch, according to a news release form the Jackson County AgriLife Extension Office.
Five continuing education units, or CEUs, will be available for pesticide applicator license holders and the Texas Coastal Conservation Association program.
The 9 a.m. seminar will cover invasive species management, followed by panels on herd health management and grass selection and management. After lunch, the 1 p.m. session address pesticide laws and regulations, and the final panel will cover feral hog mitigation strategies.
To register virtually, go to eventbrite.com/e/jackson-county-5-hour-virtual-ceu-event-tickets-123718185423. Those who do not have internet access and want to attend in person can contact the extension office at 361-782-3312.
