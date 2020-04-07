Jackson County hospital

From left, Jackson County Hospital District CEO, Bill Jones; Kristen Ortiz, LVN; Paula Lesak, LVN; Scott and Cammie Pearson, who built the plexiglass booth.

 Contributed photo

Jackson County Hospital District built a stationary plexiglass booth that protects both nurses and patients for COVID-19 testing.

The booth was built to spare personal protective equipment and save it for those on the front line of the novel coronavirus, Bill Jones, Jackson County Hospital District chief executive officer, said Tuesday.

"We don't have enough PPE,” Jones said.

The hospital has tested 100 patients for the virus. The county has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, and two of the patients have since recovered.

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.