Jackson County Hospital District built a stationary plexiglass booth that protects both nurses and patients for COVID-19 testing.
The booth was built to spare personal protective equipment and save it for those on the front line of the novel coronavirus, Bill Jones, Jackson County Hospital District chief executive officer, said Tuesday.
"We don't have enough PPE,” Jones said.
The hospital has tested 100 patients for the virus. The county has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, and two of the patients have since recovered.
