The Jackson County Hospital District has opened most hospital services and departments and is ready to safely accept patients, hospital leaders said.
"With proper patient screening, we are safely opening up many services that were limited due to virus control measures,” hospital CEO Bill Jones said. “Our facilities are clean, safe and ready to treat residents who have been unable, or reluctant, to access basic healthcare during this crisis."
Patients arriving at the hospital for an appointment will be screened by hospital staff outside the entrance, according to a news release from the hospital district. Patients will answer questions and have their temperatures taken. Those who pass the screening will receive a mask and hand sanitizer and be allowed to go into the hospital.
Patient services that are accepting appointments include cardiopulmonary, emergency services, EMS, Heritage program, home health, inpatient hospital, radiology, laboratory, outpatient cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, outpatient services, pulmonary rehab program, physical therapy, Jackson County Home Health, Jackson County Medical Clinic, surgical services, swing bed services, Texas Department of Transportation medical exams.
Patient services including the wellness center, the public cafeteria, and the specialty doctors clinic remain closed and will be "safely brought back online in the coming weeks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.