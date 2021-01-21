Inmates and staff at the Jackson County Jail have experienced a COVID-19 outbreak for the last three weeks, authorities said.
"We have been dealing with it for the better part of a month," Sheriff A.J. "Andy" Louderback said Thursday.
On Thursday, 16 of the inmates confined in the jail have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 32 were awaiting results from testing and 41 were quarantined or isolated.
Eleven of the jail's staff have been diagnosed with the disease, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
"It appears from their reported infection rate they have a large percentage of inmates and staff affected," said Brandon Wood, executive director of the commission.
Jail staff that have contracted the disease have been asked to isolate at home to limit the potential spread and has caused strain, but Louderback said they still have gotten the job done.
"It has made us short-handed, but it is not unlike what other jails facing this have dealt with," he said.
When the pandemic began, the sheriff advised law enforcement in the county to issue citations for some misdemeanors rather than arrest to keep the jail from reaching capacity. In the last month, potential arrests are taken on a case-by-case basis.
"People that need to be in jail are going to go there," he said. "Like other jails in the state, we are trying to keep numbers down when it's an option and makes sense."
The two-story jail at 115 W. Main St. in Edna has a capacity of 77 with tiered cells and a large dormitory, and is cleaned and sanitized daily by staff.
While jail staff diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to stay home, inmates confirmed to have COVID-19 are quarantined and isolated in the jail. The limited space in the facility has prompted jail officials to move inmates around frequently to distancing guidelines.
"We try to always have one cleaned and sanitized cell open for incoming arrests," he said. "We've been able to do that by separating inmates with COVID-19 from the rest to the best of our ability."
While Texas Commission on Jail Standards provides guidance for mitigating the spread of the disease in jails, Wood advises jails to work with their local public health departments to implement guidelines.
The Jackson County Hospital District has worked with the sheriff's office and jail officials since the pandemic began but have pick-up their cooperation since the outbreak.
"This is the first outbreak in the jail that I am aware of," said Edna Mayor Lance Smiga, who is also the chief financial officer of the hospital district. "We have been working closely since the epidemic began, and we were quick to hop in and help with this."
Ashley Harris, a family nurse practitioner for the hospital district, has focused on educating jail staff to practice CDC guidelines and spot symptoms among inmates. She said she is not aware of any inmates that have needed to be hospitalized.
"I have made myself available to them for any questions they may have," she said. "I think we are heading in the right direction."
Wood said COVID-19 cases popping up in jails across the state were expected given the disease's transmission capabilities.
"Success is difficult because of the congregate nature of jails. It was known this would happen," he said. "The jails that are regularly taking temperatures, wearing masks and promoting hygiene will be the ones that are most successful at getting it out and keeping it out."
Three inmates in the Refugio County jail have active cases of COVID-19 and one is in isolated or quarantine, according to Texas Commission on Jail Standards. No other jails in the Crossroads reported any cases Thursday.
