A job fair and business expo will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21 at the Jackson County Services Building, 411 N. Wells St., Edna, and will be sponsored by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture.
Employers can participate by calling 361-782-7146 or emailing info@jctx.us. Chamber and nonprofit members will be charged $30 to participate, and nonmembers will be charged $50.
On April 21, setup for participating businesses will begin at 8 a.m. One 8-foot table and two chairs will be provided.
