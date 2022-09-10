EDNA — Birds greeted the day with song, morning dew and its fragrant scent clung to the ground and runners stretched to prepare for a race through the Brackenridge Park and Campground as the sun rose Saturday morning.

The Patriot Day 5K, put on by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, started last year to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks and to honor first responders.

"There is nothing like this in the community and we wanted to do something different, wanted to honor them the best way we know how and just come out to the community and run and run for them," Chamber Executive Director Carolina Jalufka said.

Last year, the race had 37 participants and this year there were only 15, Jalufka said.

The runners, both with and without pets, raced by churches, cabins and through the trees along their 5K course.

Despite fewer runners took part this year, it didn't make the day any less special, as Steve McDaniel, a former Army soldier and Lanpasas County resident, and Mary Kaplan, Sunrise Beach Village resident and veteran, came out to race to honor their late friend Willie Lindsey, who died in April.

McDaniel and Kaplan are part of a group called the TX254 Running Club, which aims to participate in races in each county of Texas, and they are going to runs across the state to finish the remaining counties Lindsey was unable to compete in. He'd run in 227 counties, they said.

"Mary and I are here today to run Willie's Jackson County for him," McDaniel said. "It's something we're doing for him, but it's also something we are doing for us because we love Willie so much."

Many of the people in the club are retired military, Kaplan said. So it was great to be able to run at the event with the other runners as they honor Lindsey.

"Being in this small Jackson County community, we always find ways we can give back and how we can honor (veterans and first responders) and just speaking about them," Jalufka said.

She likes putting on events with meaning. Doing so with the 5K, and seeing the joy it brings to the community, makes it special to her, she said.