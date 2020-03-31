A second Jackson County resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The female resident is 40-45 years old and tested positive outside of Jackson County, according to a county news release. The investigation into the origin of exposure is currently ongoing.
The woman is isolated at home in Jackson County and is experiencing no symptoms, according to the release.
Epidemiology investigators and health staff will “perform investigations, surveillance and interviews” with the patient, according to the release.
“I pray for a healthy recovery of this individual,” County Judge Jill Sklar said in the release. “I was the residents to know that Jackson County will most likely see more cases, but we will get through this together.”
County officials urge residents to practice social distancing and avoid gathering in groups more than 10, according to the release.
