Jackson County Chief Deputy Craig Kirkpatrick, 52, of Edna, has announced his intention to run in the Republican general election for the office of sheriff of Jackson County.
The sheriff's job is open because former sheriff Andy Louderback resigned after filing for the Republican nomination for U.S. Congress District 27. He resigned after filing for the primaries had ended.
Candidates who are interested in being on the November general election ballot for sheriff need to contact their respective party's county chairman. The executive committee for each party will then interview their respective candidates and select a candidate for the November election, said David Webel, Republican Party chairman for Jackson County. The guidelines are set by the Secretary of State's office.
The candidates not selected to be on the ballot can file as a write-in candidate, if they wish, he added.
As a career law enforcement officer in the Crossroads, Kirkpatrick knows the community he serves. according to a news release from Kirkpatrick's campaign.
In his 30 years in law enforcement, he has accumulated about 4,000 hours in professional continuing education and numerous awards and commendations. These awards include being recognized as the American Legion Officer of the Year and the General Zaragoza Society of Goliad Regional Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, both in 2013. Kirkpatrick serves as president of the Jackson County Law Enforcement Association.
Kirkpatrick began his law enforcement career at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. While there, he held positions in many areas including courts, detention, patrol, license and weight, criminal interdiction, investigations and special operations. Prior to joining the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Kirkpatrick was the supervisor of special operations at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Kirkpatrick’s passion at the VCSO included being the supervisor K9 officer/handler in special operations and criminal interdiction. In this role, he received numerous awards for both the region and nationally. These awards include numerous national first place showings for Kirkpatrick and his K9 officer. Kirkpatrick was invited to instruct Border Patrol agents in South Texas in criminal interdiction. He and his K9 officer were also responsible for countless seizures which totaled over $8 million in U.S. currency and narcotics, according to the news release.
Kirkpatrick has spent the majority of his 30 years in law enforcement in supervisory positions and has worked to mentor, train and develop countless deputies in various departments. He knows the law enforcement business well, but more importantly, being connected to the Jackson County community since his childhood, he knows Jackson County and its people, according to the news release.
Kirkpatrick’s desire to serve as sheriff will be to ensure the JCSO will be proactive and have total transparency, accountability and accessibility for the citizens of Jackson County.
Kirkpatrick also vows to be a full time sheriff to all the residents of Jackson County. His vision is to have the residents know the JCSO is one that exemplifies excellence… excellence in protection, excellence in service, and excellence in business. His broad experience gives him the necessary insight into the various functions of the Sheriff’s office that can make this vision a reality, according to the news release.
Kirkpatrick firmly believes in the family-oriented values that are prevalent in Jackson County. He is not afraid to stand up and say he is a Christian, a patriot and a firm believer in the 2nd Amendment. He has demonstrated that he is forward thinking, dedicated, determined, fair, and dependable throughout his career and is ready to serve the citizens of Jackson County as the chief law enforcement officer and sheriff, according to the news release.
