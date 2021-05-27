Sheriff AJ "Andy" Louderback and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents will address immigration at the state's southern border in a town hall meeting.
The event will be held at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells St., in Edna at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The announcement comes as sheriffs in Victoria and Goliad counties held similar town hall meetings this week on Monday and Thursday, respectively.
The event will be hosted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
