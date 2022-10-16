Jackson County Youth raised nearly $1.1 million from its livestock auction Oct. 8.
The fair sold 180 market animals and 24 commercial heifers for a total of $1,083,705, which is a record for the fair, surpassing last year's more than $900,000 in sales. In all, 260 animals were entered into the fair's livestock show.
"It was fabulous," said Marcy Davis, Jackson County youth fair secretary. "We couldn't ask for a better community. They just step up and they just support our kids tremulously."
The fair's grand champions and reserve champions accounted for more $140,000 of the the nearly $1.1 million raised from the eight different divisions.
"We didn't know what to expect and we get the figures in and it's over a million and we were all just so excited," Davis said.
The fair's divisions include roasters, fryers, lambs, goats, swine, steers, rabbits and commercial heifers.
Davis isn't sure whether the fair will surpass this year's total next year, but she's hopeful given how the community continually supports the children and their animals, she said.
Money from the fair's auction goes directly to the students who raised the animals after the fair takes a $100 exhibitor fee.
Winners:
- Grand Champion steer: Blaykeslee Pieprzyca showed the grand champion steer. It sold for $18,045.67 to Aaron Maxwell Welding; Angela Stancik Realtor; ASP Oilfield; Assurance One of Texas; Atkinson Associates; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Co.; Bright Start Academy; Bures Farms; Callaghan Ranch; Capco Contractors; Coastal Title Co.; Will Cocke; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock Auction; Efficiency Air; Gulf Coast Weed Control; Sterling and Kim Hadley; H-E-B Foods; Johnny Henderson; Hoerster Livestock; Dawson Kallus; Dennis and Leslie Kallus; Chad and Jamie Kinsfather; Michael and Kathy Labay; Magnum Services; Laura Miller; Neumann Welding; Oak and Clay; Oaklawn Funeral Home; OSC Energy; Performance Fabricators; Peters Crop Insurance; RBank; Rose Interests; T&T Tires; Lane Tipton; United Ag; and Jordan Zack.
Reserve Champion steer: Emily Allen showed the reserve champion steer. It sold for $17,070.67 to Aaron Maxwell Welding; Alaniz Family; Carl and Linda Allen; Bep's Auto Supply; Blake White Farms; Dr. and Mrs. Joey Bonnot; Brian and Kayla Peters; Bulls-Eye Partners; Capital Farm Credit; Chris Battan Agency; CLH Farms; Cole, Cole, Easley, & Sciba; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock Auction; Efficiency Air; El Toro Farms; Ellis Farm & Ranch; Lee and Donna Gabrysch; H B Rental Properties; H-E-B Foods; Hlavinka Equipment Co.; Jackson County Farm Bureau; L2/Lindsey Lee Cattle; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Paul and Christie Linke; Hondo and Shelley Marek; Kevin and Chasity Matula; Brandon Mercer and family; Randy and Jan Moerbe; Moreman Community Gin; Craig Nairn; Jennie Nelson Rental; New First National Bank; Nutrien Ag Solution; Performance Fabricators; Premier Grains; RBank; Jesse and Shelly Riddle; Steve and Janie Riddle; Rozsypal Farms; Shoppas Farm Supply; Kerry Sims; Sklar Seed; Sportsmen's for Charity Club; Donald and Fredia Sutton; Top Hand Feed; United Ag; Vincik Farms; Vin-E Farms; White's Custom Farming; Willy's Fuels; and Xpress Restoration Service.
- Grand Champion swine: Laya Karl showed the grand champion swine. It sold for $12,520.65 to AFLAC; Assurance One of Texas; Cody and Lisa Bullock; Bulls-Eye Partners; Bures Farms; Catherine L. Ozment, CPA; Charlie's Welding service; Choice Storage; Coastal Bend Foundation; Coastal Title Co.; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Crossroads Bank; Levi and Courtney Duarte; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock Auction; Efficiency Air; G & A Auctions; GSM Insurors; Hayden Lease Service; H-E-B Foods; Hunt Contractors; Jackson County Farm Bureau; Jacobs Animal Health; Ashley and Carolina Jalufka; K & T Construction ; Dennis and Leslie Kallus; Hunter and Kimberly Karl; Kotlar Plumbing; L2/Lindsey Lee Cattle ; Paul and Christie Linke; Magnum Services; Max Midstream Texas; Nutrien Ag Solution; Oak and Clay; OnPoint Land Services; Prosperity Bank; R Plus Energies; Roman Landscaping; Jesse and Carrie Snyder; Sportsmen's for Charity Club; Sun Coast Resources; T&T Tires; Texana Energy; Texana Insurance; The First State Bank of Louise; Thompson Insurance Association; Twin Rivers Real Estate-Shelley Srp; United Ag; Vallet Packing House; and Xpress Restoration Services.
- Reserve Champion swine: Braelynn Ullman showed the reserve champion swine. It sold for $12,519.65 to Angela Stancik Realtor; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Co.; BEC Oilfield Repair; Bulls-Eye Partners; Bures Farms; BJ and Mandi Bures; Joe Chaney; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Bobby and Jessica Doelitsch; Efficiency Air; Fowler Plumbing; Hayden Lease Service; H-E-B Foods; Howdy Services; Jackson County Farm Bureau; Kelly Janica; Steven and Linna Lesak; Neumann Welding Inc.; Partners Chevrolet-Cuero; Rozsypal Farms; Jason and Cassandra Spann; Jake Srp; Sun Coast Resources; The First State Bank of Louise; Top Hand Feed; and Xpress Restoration Services.
- Grand Champion lamb: Paisley Curlee showed the grans champion lamb. It sold for $10,685.67 to Aaron Maxwell Welding; Assurance One of Texas; Atkinson Associates; DJ Bell; Michael Blackwell; BLS Construction; Bulls-Eye Partners; Bures Farms; CCML Cattle Co; City Motors Service Center; Cole, Cole, Easley, & Sciba; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Andrea Contreras; Kris and Jill Crenshaw; Jim and Susie Curlee; Laney Curlee; Davis Jewelry & Gifts; Bobby and Jessica Doelitsch; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock Auction; Efficiency Air; El Toro Farms; Farquhar Financial; Mike and Cindy Greer; H B Rental Properties; Hayden Lease Service; H-E-B Foods; Jackson County Farm Bureau; Rina Janica; Kelly Janica; Russell and Renee Johnson; K & T Construction ; Dennis and Leslie Kallus; Dylan Kallus; Patricia Kallus; L2/Lindsey Lee Cattle ; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Magnum Services; Max Midstream Texas; Tyler Muschalek; Ashley Myers; Oak and Clay; Robert O'Connor; Shannon and Tara Orsak; Sydney Peters; Premier Grains; RBank; Refinery Specialties, Inc-ATW; Rice Belt Warehouse; Gary and Tanya Smejkal; Sonic Drive Inn - Edna; T&T Tires; and Tetrad Property Solutions.
- Reserve Champion lamb: Jordan Hoerster showed the reserve champion lamb. It sold for $5,995.67 to Jonathan Anders; Bulls-Eye Partners; Coastal Bend Foundation; Cole, Cole, Easley, & Sciba; Colt Adams Auctioneer; James and Diann Cottrell; Kris and Jill Crenshaw; Edna Livestock Auction; Efficiency Air; El Toro Farms; H-E-B Foods; Gary and Nancy Henderson; Jackson County Farm Bureau; George and Barbara Kain; Kurtis and Jill Koop; L2/Lindsey Lee Cattle ; Aimee and PJ Matocha; Morales Store; Craig Nairn; Oak and Clay; Louis and Georgia Orsak; RBank; Rice Belt Warehouse; Roman Landscaping; Lance and Kendall Tipton; United Ag; and Lynn and Anna Utz.
- Grand Champion goat: Kennah Brown showed the grand champion goat. It sold for $8,120.66 to Arenosa Kennel; Assurance One of Texas; Atkinson Associates; Bulls-Eye Freight; Burrows Insurance and Financial Services; Choice Storage; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Comfort Tech Plumbing; Crafts in the Country; Bobby and Jessica Doelitsch; Efficiency Air; El Toro Farms; Lariet and Kimberly Girndt; H-E-B Foods; Hoerster Livestock; Rina Janica; Jason Paint Werx & Custom; Kyrish Truck Center; L2/Lindsey Lee Cattle ; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Magnum Services; Paul and Karen Matocha; RBank; Danny W. Stewart; and Taft Electric.
- Reserve Champion goat: Tessa Tobola showed the reserve champion goat. It sold for $7,120.66 to ASP Oilfield; Assurance One of Texas; Bennatt Patton Ranch; Michael Blackwell; BJ and Mandi Bures; Colere Group; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock Auction; Efficiency Air; El Toro Farms; Farquhar Financial; H-E-B Foods; Kris Graham; KST Energy Services; L2/Lindsey Lee Cattle ; Lake Texana Family Dentistry; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Magnum Services; Aimee and PJ Matocha; Max Midstream Texas; Janet Mitchell; Vance and Elleen Mitchell; New First National Bank; Oak and Clay; Shannon and Tara Orsak; Peters Crop Insurance; Prosperity Bank; Brad and Kaci Ryan; Tetrad Property Solutions; Texana Energy; Lance and Kendall Tipton; Megan Tipton; Tobola Welding; Kolby Tobola; Ronny and Judy Tobola; Twin Rivers Real Estate-Shelley Srp; Two Chicks Quilting; and United Ag.
- Grand Champion rabbits: Eli Waters showed the grand champion pen of rabbits. The rabbits sold for $6,785.66 to Aaron Maxwell Welding; Brandon Andel; Atkinson Associates; Bulls-Eye Partners; Bures Farms; CLH Farms; Cole, Cole, Easley, & Sciba; Colere Group; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Davis Jewelry & Gifts; Bobby and Jessica Doelitsch; Efficiency Air; El Toro Farms; Farquhar Financial; GT Oilfield Repair; Bart and Karen Hajovsky; H-E-B Foods; Jackson County Farm Bureau; David John and Tristin Kallus II; Patricia Kallus; Will and Haley Knopp; Kurtis and Jill Koop; Magnum Services; Max Midstream Texas; Laura Miller; Ashley Myers; Louis and Georgia Orsak; Papaw's Attic; Partners Chevrolet-Cuero; Premier Grains; Sun Coast Resources; T&T Tires; and Twin Rivers Real Estate-Shelley Srp.
- Reserve Champion rabbits: Delaney Doelitsch showed the reserve champion pen of rabbits. The rabbits sold for $6,734.66 to A&A Cattle & Hay; Aaron Maxwell Welding; Assurance One of Texas; Atkinson Associates; Michael Blackwell; Cody and Sarah Bradley; Seth and Tara Brezina; Bures Farms; CCML Cattle Co.; Cinch Energy; Coastal Bend Foundation; Colere Group; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Kris and Jill Crenshaw; Brandon and Mindy Curlee; Davis Jewelry & Gifts; Edna Auto Supply; Edna Livestock Auction; Efficiency Air; Jeffrey and Kelsey Glover; H B Rental Properties; Hayden Lease Service; H-E-B Foods; Hunt Contractors; Jackson County Farm Bureau; Ashley and Carolina Jalufka; Chad and Jamie Kinsfather; Kurtis and Jill Koop; Kris Graham; L2/Lindsey Lee Cattle ; Mark Lopez; Mike and Debbie Lopez; Magnum Services; Hondo and Shelley Marek; Matt and Sherri Martin; Morales Store; New First National Bank; OnPoint Land Services; Sydney Peters; Riptide; Gary and Tanya Smejka; Jesse and Carrie Snyder; Sonic Drive Inn-Edna; Twin Rivers Real Estate-Shelley Srp; United Ag; Vallet Packing House; and Xpress Restoration Services.
Grand Champion roasters: Keegan Pieprzyca showed the grand champion pen of roasters. The chickens sold for $8,995.65 to Aaron Maxwell Welding; Angela Stancik Realtor; ASP Oilfield; Atkinson Associates; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Co.; Rick and Kendra Boone Family; Bright Start Academy; Bures Farms; Callaghan Ranch; Capco Contractors; Coastal Title Co.; Will Cocke; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Edna Auto Supply; Efficiency Air; Sterling and Kim Hadley; H-E-B Foods; Johnny Henderson; Hunt Contractors; Dawson Kallus; Dennis and Leslie Kallus; Chad and Jamie Kinsfather; Michael and Kathy Labay; Magnum Services; Laura Miller; Neumann Welding; Oak and Clay; OSC Energy; Performance Fabricators; RBank; Rose Interests; T&T Tires; Lane Tipton; United Ag; and Jordan Zack.
- Reserve Champion roasters: Emily Marek showed the reserve champion pen of roasters. The chickens sold for $6,070.66 to Allen Cattle; Assurance One of Texas; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Co.; Bep's Auto Supply; Michael Blackwell; Cody and Lisa Bullock; Bures Farms; C & L Energy; CCML Cattle Co.; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Bobby and Jessica Doelitsch; Efficiency Air; El Toro Farms; Larry and Sherri Ellis; Farquhar Financial; Formosa Plastics Corp.; GSM Insurors; Hayden Lease Service; H-E-B Foods; Hunt Contractors; Chad and Jamie Kinsfather; Louis and Joycelyn Kozelsky; Lakeway Vet Clinic; LaWard Community Fund; Paul and Christie Linke; Lolita Community Fund; Cisco and Theresa Marek; Hondo and Shelley Marek; Glenn and Barbara Martin; Matt and Sherri Martin; Kevin and Chasity Matula; Craig Nairn; Martin and Tonja Nelson; Shannon and Tara Orsak; Prosperity Bank; Shirley Reichardt; MT and Nancy Simons; Gary and Tanya Smejkal; Sportsmen's for Charity Club; Texana Energy; Twin Rivers Real Estate-Shelley Srp; Vanderbilt LaSalle Community; and Xpress Restoration Service.
- Grand Champion fryers: Peyton Green showed the grand champion pen of fryers. The chickens sold for $8,020.66 to AA Farms; Angela Stancik Realtor; Assurance One of Texas; Atkinson Associates; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet ; BEC Oilfield Repair; Bep's Auto Supply; Seth and Tara Brezina; Andy and Jennifer Brown; Bulls-Eye Partners; Bures Farms; Capital Farm Credit; Charlie's Welding service; Choice Storage; CLH Farms; CMB Trucking; Coastal Engine & Compression,; Coastal Title Co.; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Dru-Chem; Edna Livestock Auction; Efficiency Air; Energy Construction; Formosa Plastics Corp.; G & A Auctions; GT Oilfield Repair; Gulf Coast Auddiology; Gulf Coast Rehab/Excel Sports Therapy; H-E-B Foods; Christle Holub; Howdy Services; Casey and Diane Koop; Kubecka Flying Service; L2/Lindsey Lee Cattle Co.; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Eddie and Linda Lindsey; Magnum Services; Neumann Welding; Partners Chevrolet-Cuero; Brandon and Sabrina Peters; Prosperity Bank; Steve and Janie Riddle; Josh and Cindy Rosalez; Bernard and Paula Scott; Sue-Ann Production Co.; Donald and Fredia Sutton; T&T Tires; Texas Quality Mats; The First State Bank of Louise; Top Hand Feed; and Two Chicks Quilting.
- Reserve Champion fryers: Kooper Green showed the reserve champion pen of fryers. The chickens sold for $7,020.65 to AA Farms; Angela Stancik Realtor; Assurance One of Texas; Atkinson Associates; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Co.; BEC Oilfield Repair; Bep's Auto Supply; Andy and Jennifer Brown; Wayne and Diane Bubela; Bulls-Eye Partners; Bures Farms; Capital Farm Credit; Jeff and Sharon Carroll; Charlie's Welding service; Choice Storage; CLH Farms; CMB Trucking; Coastal Engine & Compression; Coastal Title Co.; Colt Adams Auctioneer; Crossroads Oilfield Supply; Edna Livestock Auction; Efficiency Air; El Campo Livestock Exchange; Energy Construction; Formosa Plastics Corporation; G & A Auctions; GT Oilfield Repair; Gulf Coast Auddiology; Gulf Coast Rehab/Excel Sports Therapy; H-E-B Foods; Christie Holub; Howdy Services; Mark and Jennifer Kallus; Kubecka Flying Service; Lakeway Vet Clinic; Eddie and Linda Lindsey; Magnum Services; Neumann Welding; Partners Chevrolet- Cuero; Prosperity Bank; Steve and Janie Riddle; Josh and Cindy Rosalez; Sue-Ann Production Co.; Donald and Fredia Sutton; T&T Tires; Texas Quality Mats; The First State Bank of Louise; Top Hand Feed; and Two Chicks Quilting.
- Grand Champion commercial heifers: Cecilia Jalufka showed the champion commercial heifers. The heifers sold for $6,645.66 to Alaniz Family; ASP Land & Cattle; Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Co.; Joe Chaney; Coastal Title Co.; Colt Adams Auctioneer; El Toro Farms; Bobby and Tammy Gendke; H-E-B Foods; Howdy Services; Paul and Christie Linke; Magnum Services; Kevin and Chasity Matula; Prosperity Bank; Jesse and Shelly Riddle; STP Nuclear Operating Co.; and Texana Energy.
- Reserve Champion commercial heifers: Saylor Bures showed the reserve champion commercial heifers. The heifers sold for $6,000 to Plow Boy Cattle.