Johnny E. Belicek, 64, of Edna, the incumbent county commissioner of Precinct 3, has two opponents in the Republican primary election: Rodney Fowler and Glenn Martin. Belicek is running for his sixth term.
During his time as commissioner, Belicek is most proud of the grants he has secured for the betterment of Precinct 3, the strong voice he has provided his constituents and being involved with every aspect of the administration and the precinct's infrastructure.
"I enjoy serving the public," Belicek said. "I just sleep good at night knowing I do all I can for the public."
Currently, Belicek is working on grants for road and ditch work in Vanderbilt. He also is working on a grant to repair County Road 311, which is the most-traveled road in the county. He is also working with the Texas Department of Transportation to build a new bridge on County Road 306.
Ongoing work also includes replacing the second-floor wheelchair lift in the courthouse, he said.
"Those are the main things I'd like to see done in the next term, plus repair work to other roads," Belicek said.
Belicek also addressed tax abatements.
"I'm a firm believer that we should give abatements only to entice companies, not to reward them," he said. "I'll be a strong voice for the upcoming abatement conversations."
Belicek said he believes experience cannot be beaten or replaced.
"You don't learn this in one term. You go to lots of schools and conferences, and it takes a term or two to get your feet on the ground – to know the laws and rules, the do's and don'ts," he said. "I hope to stay in office long enough to get more funding for infrastructure for Precinct 3."
Belicek can be contacted at 361-782-1206 with questions and comments.
