Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and local law enforcement officials will hold a public town hall meeting to discuss the situation at the state's southern border on Monday.
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Inez Community Center, 2511 Garcitas Creek Road in Victoria County, according to a Jackson County Republican Party news release.
Members of the Texas Sheriff's Regional Alliance, of which many sheriffs in the Crossroad are members, will answer questions alongside Paxton.
The joint effort aims to provide attendees with information on the border crisis, according to the news release.
There will be a questions-and-answers session for attendees to take part in.
In addition to asking in-person, questions can be submitted via email to outreach@oag.texas.gov.
