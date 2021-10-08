A man found dead on a farm road in Jackson County more than two weeks ago has been identified as a Guatemalan citizen, according to a Friday sheriff's office news release.
The man was identified as Luis Eduardo Garcia Fuentes, 65, and authorities think he died after entering the United States illegally, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office news release.
The man's cause of death is still under investigation by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.
Sheriff Andy Louderback was not available for comment Friday afternoon.
On Sept. 22 about 10:30 a.m., Jackson County deputies discovered the man’s body along Farm-to-Market Road 234 north of U.S. 59 and El Toro, the sheriff previously told the Victoria Advocate.
Louderback asked the public for help on Facebook in identifying the man. On Oct. 2., a concerned family member contacted the sheriff's office, according to the news release. Then, authorities contacted a Guatemalan consulate office and identified the man.
"Family members in Guatemala have also been notified," according to the news release. "Our condolences go out to the family."
On Sept. 24, Louderback said investigators think he may have died more than a week before he was found, and preliminary results from the medical examiner's office pointed to foul play.
In July, Victoria County deputies discovered another man dead along a highway after receiving a tip that someone had died during an immigrant smuggling operation.
In March, Goliad County deputies also found a dead woman along a highway. She was identified as a Honduran citizen.
