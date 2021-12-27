Benjamin "Tank" Loera, a 16-year-old Vanderbilt boy who was reported missing Oct. 27, was found dead last week, according to a Monday Jackson County Sheriff's Office news release.
A decomposing body was found on Dec. 20 in a brushy area alongside Farm-to-Market Road 1117 near the Guadalupe River in Guadalupe County, about 5 miles southeast of Seguin.
The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office used dental records to determine the body belonged to Loera, according to the news release.
That day, a man intending to purchase the land was surveying it when he discovered the body and called authorities to report it, according to the Seguin Gazette.
Kyler Ray Rector, 19, and Casey Wayne Jenschke, 23, both of Lolita, were charged while already in custody at the jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with intent to commit serious bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping on Nov. 23 and Nov. 29, respectively, in connection to Loera's disappearance.
A third person, a 15-year-old girl, was detained on those same charges and booked into the Victoria County Juvenile Detention Center. Her name was not provided because of her age.
The three remained in custody Monday, according to the news release.
The news release does not state if the three will face new charges.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.