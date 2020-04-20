Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 55.
The patient is a woman between the ages of 20 and 30, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center. The case is not travel related and the patient is recovering at home.
Of the county’s 55 cases, 19 have recovered, the release said. Three patients are in the hospital and three have died.
Jackson County
A fifth and sixth Jackson County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
One patient is a 20-30 year old man who is currently isolating at home as of Monday. The other patient’s gender and age were not available and is isolating at home. The previous four patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
Both cases are associated with instate travel out of the county, according to a news release.
“I am not discouraged with this new case,” Jackson County Judge Jill Sklar said in the release. “Jackson County has done a really good job of keeping our positive case count at a minimum.”
Wharton County
Wharton County Office of Emergency Management has received one new report of a positive case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total who've tested positive to 36.
The new patient is a female of unknown age from the East Bernard area.
Texas DSHS reported zero new recoveries in Wharton County Monday, leaving the recovered count at 12.
Wharton County now has 24 active COVID-19 cases.
"As testing continues, our efforts to stop the virus must not slow down and we must continue to work hard to slow the spread in our area," said a press release by Wharton County's OEM. "The Executive Orders issued by Governor Abbott remain in effect statewide. The Governor has ordered Texans to stay at home, only go out and about for essential work or to retrieve essential goods ... The order also mandates all non-essential businesses to close."
The release also instructed county residents to follow CDC recommendations to utilize a cloth face covering when going out in public, especially if purchasing groceries.
