Business and Citizen of the Year nominations are open to people in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is accepting nominations for a person and a business until noon Oct. 30. The awards recognize people who have shown continuous involvement in the county.
The business award criteria focus on involvement through special projects and existing channels, customer service and company attitude, and company leadership, according to a news release form the chamber of commerce.
For the citizen of the year award, criteria focus on a person in the Jackson County area who consistently demonstrates excellence in professional and leadership, contributions to the welfare of the community through involvement and participation, and positive economic growth, according to the news release.
Nominations for both awards can be delivered in person to the chamber of commerce office at 317 W. Main St., Edna, mailed to P.O. Box 788, Edna, or emailed to info@jctx.us. The chamber of commerce can also be contacted at 361-782-7146.
