EDNA - Before his death, Jarrett Parker was working to secure a better future for his girlfriend and her children, his mother testified Wednesday.
“He wanted the children to have a home,” Parker’s mother, Debra Taylor, to jurors.
That testimony came a day after an Edna police investigator testified that Parker never refuted claims that he physically abused Amber Sorensen, his girlfriend.
About 50 people showed up Wednesday morning to watch the trial proceedings.
Sorensen is accused of fatally shooting Parker, 33, in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, 2017. She has claimed she acted in self-defense in shooting Parker at their mobile home in Edna.
She told investigators that Parker punched her multiple times, beat her head and threw her to the ground before dragging her by the hair and throwing her onto the home’s bed.
Those claims were contradicted Wednesday morning by an investigator who testified that Sorensen’s wounds did not indicate a serious assault but rather someone holding by the arms.
Sorensen, 37, is charged with murder, aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter.
After leaving a 12-year career in the Air Force, in which he served as a military police officer and then an investigator, Parker returned to his family’s home in Edna.
In September 2015, Parker and Sorensen began dating after meeting at Little League baseball games, his mother said.
Parker had “an amazing relationship” with Sorensen’s children, and they often spent time together playing board games, visiting parks and joking constantly.
He also “took every odd job he could possibly find” to buy Sorensen’s three children clothes, toys and other amenities, his mother said.
Those children playfully referred to Parker as “Balding,” because of his hair loss, she said.
Parker also planned to help Sorensen and her children move from their mobile home, which he thought was much too small for their family, into a larger house.
Parker had confided in his mother that he thought his purpose was to bring the family closer together, she said.
The couple had also revealed they planned to have additional children together despite medical issues that made conception difficult for Parker.
“I think I cried (because) I was so happy,” Taylor said.
But Sorensen and Parker’s relationship was hardly without conflict.
Financial woes and other disagreements plagued the couple, said Taylor, who recounted several bitter arguments between them.
Unable to secure a job in law enforcement because of numerous old injuries, Parker was attending college but not employed full time, his mother said.
Sorensen ran a business as a personal trainer but was unable to keep up with bills and prevent her vehicle from being repossessed, Taylor said.
When another person bought the home the couple hoped to move into one day, Parker was afraid to tell Sorensen, his mother said.
Although Parker rarely talked about their troubles with his mother, the tension between the couple was apparent to Taylor and her husband, she said.
One night when Taylor was sleeping in her son’s old room, he returned unexpectedly one night sobbing, which his mother described as dramatically uncharacteristic.
They also had disagreements at family gatherings, including a massive Thanksgiving dinner that was cut short after Sorensen and Parker suddenly left, she said. Parker had “desperately” wanted to attend that event to visit with family, she said.
Taylor also recalled an instance on New Year’s Eve months before his death in which Sorensen had called her, saying Parker had drug her by the hair out of a wedding reception. Sorensen also said she thought Parker planned to kill her that night.
When Taylor and her husband visited the couple at their home out of worry, they were surprised by what they found.
Sorensen was severely intoxicated at the time, but Parker was not, Taylor said.
“I was hit with this wave of alcohol, sweat and dishevelment,” said Taylor, describing Sorensen that night. “It stunk.”
Alone together in the couple’s bathroom, Sorensen changed her story, telling Taylor that Parker had gotten angry after seeing her dance with a groomsman, Taylor said.
“‘’Can you believe that m-----f----- asked my (dance partner) did you ask permission to dance with her?’” said Taylor, recalling Sorensen’s words.
Taylor said she was shocked by Sorensen’s shifting story. She also recalled seeing no significant bruises or injuries when the woman drunkenly removed her dress, she said.
“She completely changed her story,” Taylor said, adding, “I was like, ‘What is going on here … I felt something was completely wrong. I did not feel safe for (Parker).”
