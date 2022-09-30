Come Grow With Us Jackson County Master Gardeners Educational Seminars will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Jackson County Services Building auditorium, 411 N. Wells St. in Edna.
Bill Welch will give a talk titled “Design Principles for Sustainable Landscapes.” Welch, a longtime Texas A&M University professor, is a regular columnist for many gardening magazines and has written several beloved blockbuster gardening books, beginning with Perennial Garden Color (Taylor Press, 1989). This award-winning, service-minded expert in Texas garden design and horticulture has for decades provided educational information and programs for Texas county extension agents, professionals, and the public, according to a news release from the master gardeners association.