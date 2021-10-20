A person was taken by helicopter to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Jackson County Wednesday morning, according to state and county law enforcement officials.
Jackson County Sheriff Andy Louderback said two occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and one person was flown by helicopter to an unspecified hospital outside of Edna.
Louderback deferred further questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the crash is still under investigation and declined to provide further information.
The crash occurred on SH 111 near the Brackenridge Main Event Center, about 5 miles southeast of Edna, he said.
Many details about the crash were unclear Wednesday, including the cause, severity of injuries and which hospital the occupant was flown to.
