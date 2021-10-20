Jackson County Emergency Services District No. 3

A screenshot taken from a short video from the crash site posted to the Jackson County Emergency Services District No. 3 Fire Department Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

 Jackson County Emergency Services District No. 3 Fire Department

A person was taken by helicopter to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Jackson County Wednesday morning, according to state and county law enforcement officials.

Jackson County Sheriff Andy Louderback said two occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and one person was flown by helicopter to an unspecified hospital outside of Edna.

Louderback deferred further questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the crash is still under investigation and declined to provide further information.

The crash occurred on SH 111 near the Brackenridge Main Event Center, about 5 miles southeast of Edna, he said.

Many details about the crash were unclear Wednesday, including the cause, severity of injuries and which hospital the occupant was flown to.

Recommended For You


Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.