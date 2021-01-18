A Palacios man died in a crash on SH111 near Farm-to-Market Road 1593 in Jackson County on Monday morning.
Keith McCombs, 62, of Palacios, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 6:55 a.m. by Jackson County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cyndi Poulton, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
McCombs was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck west on the highway behind a semi trailer driven by Roxana Martinez Trejo, 40, of Houston, when the crash occurred, San Miguel said.
The semi trailer slowed down to make a left turn onto Farm-to-Market Road 1593, he said. As this occurred, the pickup truck struck the semi trailer’s rear.
The crash did “significant damage” to the pickup truck, which spun 360 degrees and came to rest facing east in the opposite lane, San Miguel said.
McCombs was wearing a seatbelt, San Miguel said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, San Miguel said.
